Goal:
USD $40,000
Raised:
USD $11,730
Campaign funds will be received by SAVE Pepper Square Neighborhood Association
On October 23rd, our non-profit, Save Pepper Square Neighborhood Association (501C.4), achieved a significant victory—a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) that halted the Dallas City Council from moving forward with the rezoning of Pepper Square. This rezoning would have opened the door to a massive development of 984 apartments in buildings up to 12 stories tall, making it the densest residential project in all of North Dallas.
However, this TRO is only a short-term win, lasting just two weeks. After that, our Neighborhood Association will need to seek a Temporary Injunction to continue protecting our community. Our fight is far from over. We are up against billionaires Henry S. Miller and Gerald Ford who holds a 49% stake in Pepper Square.
Thanks to the generous contributions of our neighbors, we’ve raised $21,000 so far, but we estimate needing an additional $30,000 to $80,000 to see this legal battle through. The future of our neighborhood is at stake. A recent survey shows that 91% of neighboring HOAs oppose this development, yet many council members remain unmoved by public opinion, including District 11's Rep Jaynie Schultz who is not seeking re-election and therefore does not need to vote with the will of the people.
We need your help. Together, we can shape the redevelopment of Pepper Square into something that benefits all of us, not just developers. Every contribution to the legal fund for our Neighborhood Association, no matter the size, brings us one step closer to ensuring our neighborhood remains a great place to live.
Fight this rezoning. Too much multifamily.
Thank you for all the people that are putting forth the work to preserve the integrity of our neighborhood. I am supportive of development that enhances our community but not the type of development HSM and our city council is supporting.
Thank you for all the effort you are putting in to protect our neighborhood.
Many thanks!
December 17th, 2024
We’re incredibly grateful for everyone who has contributed so far. Here’s a quick update and an important ask:
At the December 5th City Plan Commission (CPC) hearing, it was decided to restart the rezoning process to ensure proper signage at the Pepper Square site (Preston & Beltline). The rezoning application is tentatively scheduled for the January 23rd CPC meeting, with a final City Council vote anticipated in Spring 2025.
Unfortunately, the City is withholding public information about the rezoning process. We hope to resolve this without legal action, but we’re prepared to go back to court if necessary to obtain the transparency we deserve.
To continue this fight, we need your help. Our legal fees total $43,000, and thanks to your generosity, $35,000 has already been covered. We’re now working to raise the remaining $15,000 to cover final costs and any additional action required to defend our neighborhood.
This fight is about more than rezoning—it’s about protecting our community from a plan to replace much of our shopping center with 984 apartments and 12-story buildings, a proposal opposed by 91% of surveyed residents.
Your support has been critical in halting this project—for now. Let’s ensure our voices continue to be heard and our neighborhood protected.
Please consider donating to help us bridge the final gap in legal fees. Every contribution makes a difference.
Together, we can preserve Pepper Square!
November 11th, 2024
Dear Supporters,
We’re thrilled to share a major victory in our fight to protect Pepper Square! Thanks to the dedicated efforts of the “Save Pepper Square Neighborhood Association” (a 501(c)(4) non-profit representing our community), our request for a Temporary Injunction (TI) was granted this past Friday, November 8th. This decision stops any action by the Dallas City Council on the Pepper Square rezoning application, including the planned vote on November 13th.
This win is proof of what happens when a community stands together for what’s right. With our small but mighty team—and an incredible attorney who single-handedly took on a team of 10 opposing lawyers—we’ve secured this remarkable victory. But the fight isn’t over yet, and continued support is critical.
What’s Next?
The future remains uncertain, and your support will help us be ready for any outcome. The rezoning process may have to start over with new notifications, mailings, and a new Dallas City Plan Commission hearing. Alternatively, Henry S. Miller/Master Plan could appeal the TI, which would involve us in a potentially lengthy lawsuit to determine if the rezoning application can move forward to a Dallas City Council vote.
We Need Your Continued Support!
To sustain this fight, we still need your financial help. Please consider donating to our GiveSendGo campaign and sharing it widely with friends and family who want to make a difference. Every donation strengthens our ability to stand up for our neighborhood.
To Donate:
Please share our GiveSendGo campaign with friends, family, and neighbors, or, if you prefer to contribute by check, please make checks payable to SAVE Pepper Square Neighborhood Association and mail or drop them off at the following address:
Steven L Nordseth
14220 Hughes Ln.
Dallas, TX 75254
Thank you for your steadfast support. Together, we’ve shown the power of standing up for our community, and with your help, we can continue to protect Pepper Square.
October 31st, 2024
Neighbors- Thank you for your overwhelming support of our legal fund to protect Pepper Square and preserve our neighborhood from a looming 12-story monstrosity overshadowing our single-family homes. Thanks to many generous contributions, including large donations received outside the Give Send Go platform, we've reduced our ultimate goal on this platform. But this battle is far from over.
We need your help to keep this momentum going—spread the word, rally support, and join us in standing firm against billionaires Gerald Ford and Henry S. Miller. Together, we can defend the neighborhood that we love!
