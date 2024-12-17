On October 23rd, our non-profit, Save Pepper Square Neighborhood Association (501C.4), achieved a significant victory—a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) that halted the Dallas City Council from moving forward with the rezoning of Pepper Square. This rezoning would have opened the door to a massive development of 984 apartments in buildings up to 12 stories tall, making it the densest residential project in all of North Dallas.

However, this TRO is only a short-term win, lasting just two weeks. After that, our Neighborhood Association will need to seek a Temporary Injunction to continue protecting our community. Our fight is far from over. We are up against billionaires Henry S. Miller and Gerald Ford who holds a 49% stake in Pepper Square.

Thanks to the generous contributions of our neighbors, we’ve raised $21,000 so far, but we estimate needing an additional $30,000 to $80,000 to see this legal battle through. The future of our neighborhood is at stake. A recent survey shows that 91% of neighboring HOAs oppose this development, yet many council members remain unmoved by public opinion, including District 11's Rep Jaynie Schultz who is not seeking re-election and therefore does not need to vote with the will of the people.

We need your help. Together, we can shape the redevelopment of Pepper Square into something that benefits all of us, not just developers. Every contribution to the legal fund for our Neighborhood Association, no matter the size, brings us one step closer to ensuring our neighborhood remains a great place to live.