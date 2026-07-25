A Love That Refuses to Break - Help Us Secure Our Future

My partner and I have been together since February 2020. We are two women who found love after both walking through deep loss and unimaginable pain. What we built together was never just a relationship - it was survival, healing, and hope.

Before we met, she had endured the heartbreak of delivering a stillborn baby. I came from an 11-year relationship where my two stepsons visited us over weekends and holidays. Even though they did not live with us full time, they were a very big part of my life and my heart. A few years into our relationship, tragedy struck again - we lost the youngest stepson in a car accident. The grief shattered me. I lost my job, spiraled into severe depression, and spent a month in a mental health facility battling mental illness, self-harm, and suicide attempts.

We survived that.

But life wasn’t done testing us.

We were both unemployed for over two years. My partner struggled to find work because of her severe diabetes. When she finally got a job in our coastal city, we thought it was our turning point. Instead, we were robbed and threatened with death by a drug addict. The trauma and stress that followed caused her to lose that job - her employer did not understand the legal case and emotional toll we were navigating.

We fled for safety.

While returning to fight a labor dispute, the overwhelming stress triggered Diabetic Ketoacidosis (DKA). She was placed in an induced coma and spent 11 days in ICU, followed by two more weeks in the hospital. I almost lost her. Again.

By grace alone, she survived.

She has since been medically boarded and receives a small government grant because she is classified as unfit to work. Her diabetes is extremely severe. Since we met, she has been hospitalized more than 10 times. Her diet is strict and expensive. Sometimes even the state hospital runs out of her essential medication.

In 2024, I finally secured a stable job at an incredible company in the capital city. It has helped us slowly pay off debt and rebuild our lives. But medical security remains our biggest fear.

In Namibia, as a same-sex couple, we are not legally recognized as partners. This makes it extremely difficult for me to add her to my medical aid as a dependent partner. Our only option is to legally marry in South Africa, where our union will be recognized.

Our goal is simple but life-changing:

We are raising $10,000 to:

• Travel to South Africa to get legally married.

• Begin the process of adding her to my medical aid.

• Build a small emergency medical savings buffer during the 12-month waiting period where diabetic-related claims won’t be covered.

• Ease the remaining debt burden from years of medical and survival expenses.

This isn’t just about a wedding.

It’s about medical security.

It’s about stability.

It’s about not living in constant fear of the next hospital admission.

It’s about protecting the woman who has fought for her life over and over again.

We have survived grief, poverty, trauma, violence, coma, and mental health battles - together. We are not asking for luxury. We are asking for safety, dignity, and the legal right to protect one another.

If you can help in any way - by donating or even sharing our story - you become part of our healing and our future.

Thank you for reading our story. Thank you for seeing us 🏳️‍🌈

And thank you for helping love win. ❤️



