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Help Disabled Father & Son Save 20 Year Home

Goal$330,000 USD
Raised$1,875 USD

Fundraiser created byJerry Blackburn

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jerry Blackburn

Help Disabled Father & Son Save 20 Year Home

Help a Disabled Father & Son Save Their 20-Year Home and Vineyard

Hello, my name is Jerry Blackburn, Sr., and I’m 77 years old. My son, Jerry Jr., and I have lived in our home for over 20 years, and it has been our safe haven through a lifetime of challenges, love and faith.

Both of us are disabled and unable to work, and now, because of rising costs and circumstances beyond our control, we’re at risk of losing everything — our home, our flower vineyard, and the memories and livelihood we’ve built together.

Our Story

After years of struggling, my son was finally awarded SSI for his disability last year — but sadly, it wasn’t enough to qualify for SSDI, which we had relied on to help us buy our home when our landlord decided to sell. I receive SSDI myself, but at my age and with declining eyesight from macular degeneration, our long-term security is very uncertain.

We’ve faced denial after denial from housing assistance programs, and we’ve tried every option — Habitat for Humanity, HUD, and other programs — but they’re all at capacity or require waiting years. Meanwhile, our landlord plans to sell within the next 1–2 years, and we need to be ready to purchase or we’ll lose everything.

Why We Need Help

We’re raising $330,000 – enough to:

Purchase our longtime home (approximately $260,000)
Replace the roof and make critical repairs including major plumbing, electrical and window replacements ($70,000)
Cover closing costs and related fees
We’re praying that in two years’ time, we can raise what we need to stay here.

Even small gifts make a real difference:

If 16,500 people give just $20, we can save our home and preserve our flower vineyard — where we’ve spent years growing and sharing beauty across the world. 

We’re taking this journey one step at a time. Our first goal is to replace the roof, which we estimate to be $20,000. Once that’s complete, we may be eligible for a home loan through one of the few programs available to my son through his SSI benefits — but that requires the house to pass inspection with a solid roof in place. Each week, we’ll share progress updates and celebrate every bit of forward momentum.

About Us

I worked for decades at Gulfstream Aerospace, import/export brokerage, and in transportation administration. My son worked in IT, medical billing, and retail until his health made working impossible. We’ve never asked for help lightly — we’ve always believed in working hard, staying faithful, and giving back. Now, we find ourselves humbled to ask for the same kindness and compassion we’ve tried to live by.

We share this story with humility, prayer, and faith that God has a plan, even through hardship. We are each other’s caretakers. My deepest wish is to know my son has a safe home when I can no longer be here to help him.

How You Can Help

Any amount — even $20 — gets us closer to saving our home. If you can’t give, please share this campaign and pray with us. Miracles happen when people come together in love and faith.

“Faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” – Hebrews 11:1

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for reading our story, for your kindness, and for your prayers.

May God bless you,

- Jerry Blackburn Sr. & Jerry Jr.

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