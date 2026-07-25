Help Disabled Father & Son Save 20 Year Home

Help a Disabled Father & Son Save Their 20-Year Home and Vineyard

Our Story

Why We Need Help

Even small gifts make a real difference:

Hello, my name is., and I’m 77 years old. My son,, and I have lived in our home for over, and it has been our safe haven through a lifetime of challenges, love and faith.Both of us are disabled and unable to work, and now, because of rising costs and circumstances beyond our control, we’re at risk ofAfter years of struggling, my son was finally awarded SSI for his disability last year — but sadly, it wasn’t enough to qualify for SSDI, which we had relied on to help us buy our home when our landlord decided to sell. I receive SSDI myself, but at my age and with declining eyesight from macular degeneration, our long-term security is very uncertain.We’ve faced denial after denial from housing assistance programs, and we’ve tried every option —— but they’re all at capacity or require waiting years. Meanwhile, our landlord plans to sell within the next 1–2 years, and we need to be ready to purchase or we’ll lose everything.We’re raising– enough to:Purchase our longtime home (approximatelyReplace the roof and make critical repairs including major plumbing, electrical and window replacements (Cover closing costs and related feesWe’re praying that in two years’ time, we can raise what we need to stay here.If, we can save our home and preserve our flower vineyard — where we’ve spent years growing and sharing beauty across the world.

We’re taking this journey one step at a time. Our first goal is to replace the roof, which we estimate to be $20,000. Once that’s complete, we may be eligible for a home loan through one of the few programs available to my son through his SSI benefits — but that requires the house to pass inspection with a solid roof in place. Each week, we’ll share progress updates and celebrate every bit of forward momentum.





About Us

How You Can Help

I worked for decades at, import/export brokerage, and in. My son worked inuntil his health made working impossible. We’ve never asked for help lightly — we’ve always believed in. Now, we find ourselves humbled to ask for the same kindness and compassion we’ve tried to live by.We share this story with humility, prayer, and faith that God has a plan, even through hardship. We are each other’s caretakers. My deepest wish is to know my son has a safe home when I can no longer be here to help him.Any amount — even $20 — gets us closer to saving our home. If you can’t give,. Miracles happen when people come together in love and faith.“Faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.” – Hebrews 11:1From the bottom of my heart, thank you for reading our story, for your kindness, and for your prayers.

- Jerry Blackburn Sr. & Jerry Jr.

