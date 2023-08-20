Support Save NYC Working Group

Welcome to the Save NYC Working Group fundraiser!

The Save NYC Working Group LLC was founded by a small group of New Yorkers who are deeply committed to saving New York City. Established to give a voice to New York City residents disaffected by the current state of politics and governance in our beloved City.

The Save NYC Working Group was created for New Yorkers who:

• are formally registered as Independent and/or view themselves as independent thinkers despite their current registration;

• want problems in New York City to be addressed based on the merits of the problem, rather than based on the agendas of political parties and ideologies;

• do not linger on the question of “what my political party or ideology would require me to do”;

• embrace and want to see the universal application of the local, state, and federal constitutions and the rule of law instead of the current state of chaos and lawlessness;

• embrace the overall integrity of regulations, public policy, or legislation and their implementation and enforcement in light of espoused American values;

• embrace their roles as voters and taxpayers to hold elected and appointed officials and city agencies accountable for providing efficient and effective service delivery in light of their fiduciary responsibility of the City's leadership; and,

• ultimately discern the connection between the fiduciary responsibilities of local public officials and the requirement that they end corruption and bureaucratic waste in government and the public sector, including the procurement of services to nonprofits.

Individuals interested in supporting the Save NYC Working Group will also have a self-awareness about the need to remind City leaders that the right to vote as taxpayers includes the right to demand that the governance with which they are tasked is carried out with the utmost integrity and competence.

To achieve our civic goals, the Save NYC Working Group needs money to cover our start-up costs and further our marketing and civic initiatives.

This fundraising initiative marks our first fundraising effort. Funds will be used to achieve our short and long-term objectives. Specifically, we would like to fund targeted lawsuits and fight corruption. In the first instance, we propose to sue the City of New York to end its “sanctuary city status” based on the flimsiness of the initial justification and outdated socio-political circumstances. NYC’s “Right to Shelter” law compounds the “sanctuary city status”; while Right to Shelter may have made sense when first envisioned decades ago, it has created the unintended consequence of attracting more homeless people and acted as a magnet for the seemingly endless stream of undocumented immigrants currently pouring into NYC. Viz: https://www.fairus.org/legislation/state-immigration-legislation-policies/illegal-immigration/new-york-citys-perfect-storm.

By donating to Save New York City Working, you will be participating in our sincere effort to raise our beloved City out of the ashes of mismanagement and ideological capture. You can learn more about our organization and its short and longer time objectives on our ever-evolving Substack: https://savenycworkinggroup.substack.com/.

Of course, if you would like to donate and get involved in our civic group, you are always welcome!

Thank you.

Sincerely,

The Save New York City Work Group

Our objectives are below:

Short-term Objectives

• Litigate to cure issues like end New York City’s “Sanctuary City” status and related socio-economic burdens

• Terminate of Public Advocate’s Office as costly and superfluous

• Disclosure of nonprofit salaries at no cost for the request

• Investigate the non-accounting of billions of dollars in ThriveNYC Funds

• Provide transparency and engagement in any process that affects street design or use

• Reverse normalization of lawless behavior

• Ensure the appointment of the Comptroller is of a qualified and experienced finance professional by the Financial Control Board

Long-Term Objectives

• Performance measures placed on nonprofits contracted by New York City

• Stop the solicitation by "door holders"

• Focus on a range of “quality of life” issues



