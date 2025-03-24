Please help me save my home!

First and foremost, thank you for taking the time to read this. If you can’t help monetarily, please say a prayer for us, and share if you will.

My name is Diane Schmidt, and this past October 7th, 2024, I became a widow.

My husband was a Viet Nam vet, with 2 tours on his record. He had several medals,

and he was also sprayed with Agent Orange more than once. Both times, he was also at Camp Lejeune. When I first met him in 2006, he had a dark mole looking spot on his left temple. He was living in a worn-down trailer that should have been condemned but he was paying rent. He was paying back child support and was “living” on around $600/month. (his rent was $300) He did NOT receive any kind of pension from the VA for his service in Viet Nam. He spent his days in a beer/prescription drug stupor, while so-called friends snuck in while he was passed out and steal his meds and money.

After my parents both died in 2010, I returned to my birth state of Michigan and brought him back here with me. He was a Florida Native, so I wasn’t sure how he would deal with winter, but he absolutely loved watching the snow. I was able to get him started at the VA, and within a few months he had his back pay from Vietnam. His new primary had also referred him to the U of M oncology department to have a biopsy done of the dark spot, and it was indeed Basal Cell Cancer. He had another biopsy after that, and then an 8-hour MOHS procedure in 2016. But it never healed right. In November 2021, he underwent another major surgery, and it looked like that might be ok, but it was not. After being on the chemo pill for 6 weeks, he lost over 50 lbs. and was extremely weak. He was hospitalized several times and was put on palliative care while we waited for him to be added to the schedule for targeted radiation. The main problem was his eye (that he had not been able to use for almost 18 months) would get “fried” if he had the radiation. So, his eye had to be removed before the radiation could start.

He made it through the surgery with flying colors, but he had drains in both his temple where the skin was grafted, and where they removed the skin from his leg for the skin flap. It was in his best interest to go to the rehab at the VA closest to us for him to regain his strength.

We got the call around 7 am less then 2 weeks later, that he had died.

And so did his $7,000+/month and ALL of the bills were dependent on it.

One thing he really wanted was to get out of the trailer park we were in and get a house. Due to his condition at the time, I felt an intense urgency to find one. We took possession of this one on July 5th, 2024. Unfortunately, many things were NOT disclosed including a bat infestation, electric lines under water lines, and no insulation to name just a few. My light bill has been at least $400+ for electric every month since November, and we’ve needed $500+ per month in propane for the heater since December. The thermostat has stayed on 60 or lower. I had to make the choice to either pay the mortgage payment and have no heat or lights or food or not pay it. My personal credit has taken a big hit, which I used to help fund his many trips to the doctor etc. because what I receive now is much less than my bills are.

However, I do not qualify for help from the state etc., because I made too much $ x number of months ago. But I did NOT need any help a few months ago!!

The mortgage is currently in default, and my name is not on the deed, so it must go through the probate process. I am also 2 months behind on my lights. I will do the best I can to pay as much as possible in the meantime when my check comes in.

I need a hand up…please!



