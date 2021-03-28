Help the Khaters Save Julian Khater

Julian was arrested and detained by the FBI on Sunday, March 14th in connection with the January 6th incidents at The Capitol.



Julian was intercepted by FBI agents at Newark Airport after a "tipster" identified him from videos and photos posted on the Bureau’s website.



The FBI and media are exploiting small fragments of videos of Julian and his co-defendant, George Tanios, without offering the full context. This is being done intentionally to provide a “convenient” storyline that matches their interpretations (or misinterpretations). Julian is a hard-working, family-oriented man, a man from a family of faith, and he strongly supports what he believes in. While his support of President Trump and his right to peacefully demonstrate resulted in Julian attending the rally in DC on January 6th, the tragic events that transpired were NOT what Julian would have imagined or intended.



Julian faced serious criminal charges due to the role that the FBI is interpreting him to have. HIS BOND WAS DENIED. HE HAS ZERO CRIMINAL HISTORY OR THREATS OF VIOLENCE. Despite this, he had been held in SOLITARY CONFINEMENT since his arrest on March 14th, 2021, all the way until January 27th, 2023, the date of his sentencing. How can one still be innocent until proven guilty in a case like this?

The government's case was worrying and disturbing. They wrongfully convicted him of these charges, plain and simple. Julian is not the man he is being portrayed to be. It feels as if this case, and his detainment, are targeted and very politically motivated. Julian was sentenced today to 80 months in federal prison on unjust charges peddled by a media machine narrative that he was somehow connected to the death of Officer Sicknick. That is a lie. It has been disproven by the medical examiners and he was never considered for any murder charges. He had absolutely nothing to do with any harm of any officers. He wanted to be a Sherriff. He is on the side of law enforcement. He is an upstanding and responsible citizen. The media and swamp machine have created a narrative to fit the needs of the current political environment. 80 months in prison, over $250,000 in legal fees and counting, and now a civil lawsuit brought by the families of Capitol Police on baseless and emotionally driven theories. The facts speak for themselves. Refer to Julie Kelly's article about how the police are responsible for the harm caused to their own officers: https://amgreatness.com/2023/01/24/police-injured-by-friendly-fire-on-january-6/



Despite the facts, the mainstream media has already destroyed and all but prosecuted Julian. His family has been left without the option to run their businesses, due to COVID and this disaster all hitting the family at once. Julian’s father and brothers are left with no means or remaining resources to provide for the financial needs of Julian’s legal team and their families’ needs simultaneously.

To add insult to injury and to continue the drumbeat of injustice peddled by the machine, the "family" of Officer Sicknick is now seeking a $10M civil lawsuit award from Julian, Geroge Tanios, and President Trump. The January 6th case and litigation process has already taken a very hard toll on our family.

We know the facts here don't add up. The reality is that this is coordinated, and they are trying to break us financially and emotionally. The politicization of this whole thing is tiring and draining, but the machine won't stop. We are at our wit's end financially and emotionally.

We are asking for your help in this grave, trying time of need for our family and for Julian. The funds raised from this campaign will be used for Julian’s financial support in his legal battle against this injustice, and any additional donations will go to helping others wrongfully detained as a result of the events of January 6th. Your support is extremely needed and greatly appreciated.

This is a gross miscarriage of justice. Please donate to help Julian in his current federal and future baseless civil battle to clear his name and fight back against the machine and the swamp. Thank you for your support and for standing up for American ideals and justice.

