Saved by His Grace

I am a domestic violence survivor who endured years of coercive control, technology abuse, isolation, financial abuse and intentional poisoning. My ex monitored my every move, discredited me, and left me cut off from support. Law enforcement and medical professionals were unable to help, and I was left with serious health and financial consequences. I realize now I only survived with God's grace. He is the reason I was put here to endure this persecution and hardship, so I can help others. He let me see what I was supposed to see. Despite everything, I survived with my skills as an investigator. I empathize with the professionals who lacked the resources to help, and I hope to use my experience to make a difference. My goal is to reclaim my identity and credibility, and to fast-track learning digital forensics so I can help others. I don't want to ruin my ex's life or seek retribution; he is very sick, and I hope God touches his heart too. If I can access forensic toxicology, digital forensics, safe housing, secure communication, and a safe vehicle, I can rebuild my life and help prevent this kind of violence for others. Your support will help me move forward and contribute to efforts that protect victims like myself. Thank you for believing in my journey and helping me find hope again.



