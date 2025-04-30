Save CrossWood Farms Ministries and Rural Animal Rescue

Proverbs 11:25 says, "He who is generous will be made wealthy and he who gives generously will also receive generously." Hello I am RJ Strain the pastor and owner of CrossWood Farms, a discipleship ministry and sanctuary for lost and wayward dogs and cats in San Saba County, Texas. We are facing foreclosure in 60 days, and we need your help to save our farm and the animals in our care. Our monthly food bill is only $150, and many of cats eat other wild animals and game to survive. We have tried to sell wood to pay the mortgage, but we had a hard time getting approved as a vendor because we are a ministry. Fortunately, the good people at Lowes Market in San Saba have signed up to be a client, and we can begin making deliveries there in May, which will cover our liability insurance and food costs for the animals. We owe $9,600 on the mortgage and $4,500 to the IRS. Any donations over $500 can receive a cord of Pecan, Post Oak, Red Oak, or Mesquite for your BBQ pit. Your contribution, no matter how small, will help us keep our doors open and provide a safe haven for these beautiful creatures. Thank you for considering supporting CrossWood Farms. May God bless you and keep you and give you peace!