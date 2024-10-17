Campaign Image

Chloe's Acanthomatous Ameloblastoma Surgery

 USD $5,400

 USD $2,695

Campaign created by Michaela Davert

Campaign funds will be received by Michaela Davert

My name is Michaela Davert and I have a disability called Osteogenesis Imperfecta (Type III). My 11.5 year old service dog Chloe was recently diagnosed with a tumor called Acanthomatous Ameloblastoma. It is considered cancer of the jaw, however it does not metatasize to other parts of the body or bloodstream and surgery considers it curative and no other ongoing treatment will be necessary. What makes this tumor unique is that even though it does not spread to other areas of the body, it is aggressive.

She is otherwise incredibly vibrant and healthy and looking at her, you would never know anything is wrong with her. The Lord has been so gracious to allow me the time He has with her as no amount is guaranteed. The best, most joyous days of my life have been spent with my best friend. 

I was prepared for this surgery to be incredibly expensive, but I never could have imagined just how much so. Chloe had a consult today for the surgery and it will be at most, $8,300. This includes the surgery, overnight hospital stay and medicine afterwards. The surgeon is very confident that he will be able to get all of the tumor. Her surgery is Monday 10/21 at Oakland Veterinary Referral Services. If everything goes as planned, in about 2 weeks, she should be completely back to Chloe. 

Thank you all for your love, prayers, support and giving for my best friend.

Nicole Badour
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Karen Denz
$ 300.00 USD
2 months ago

Michaela, I am so very happy that Chloe is recovering so well from her surgery . I wanted to contribute to her Vet costs.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

anonymous
$ 15.00 USD
2 months ago

I live near that Oakland vet hospital you took Chloe to. I just saw your campaign, tonight, Wednesday. So I assume she had the surgery. How did it go? How is she doing now? May God grant you many more years together with Chloe.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

johnny
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

sending lots of love and prayers for chloe!!

Linda Goulet
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Ann Marie
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Good Luck!

Nicholas Warburton
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Mary Jo Zube-Sich
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Speed recovery Chloe!

Amber G
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you and Chloe!! 💕🫶🏻

Mandy Mennella
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Lynn and Jane Spencer
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Prayers for Chloe.

Noah C
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Hi Michaela, I’m sending my thoughts and prayers to both you and Chloe. I simply cannot imagine what you’re both going through. Animals have always held such a special place in my heart, and I know how our furry (and sometimes not-so-furry) friends can truly feel like family. Again, I’m praying for you both, and PLEASE keep us updated! Thanks, Noah Cook

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Continuing prayers for Chloe and you Michaela (((hugs))) Adele

Julie
$ 5.00 USD
2 months ago

Hugs & Prayers

Jonathan Mutnick
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Mary Buschell
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending love, hope and prayers

