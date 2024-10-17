Chloe's Acanthomatous Ameloblastoma Surgery

My name is Michaela Davert and I have a disability called Osteogenesis Imperfecta (Type III). My 11.5 year old service dog Chloe was recently diagnosed with a tumor called Acanthomatous Ameloblastoma. It is considered cancer of the jaw, however it does not metatasize to other parts of the body or bloodstream and surgery considers it curative and no other ongoing treatment will be necessary. What makes this tumor unique is that even though it does not spread to other areas of the body, it is aggressive.



She is otherwise incredibly vibrant and healthy and looking at her, you would never know anything is wrong with her. The Lord has been so gracious to allow me the time He has with her as no amount is guaranteed. The best, most joyous days of my life have been spent with my best friend.



I was prepared for this surgery to be incredibly expensive, but I never could have imagined just how much so. Chloe had a consult today for the surgery and it will be at most, $8,300. This includes the surgery, overnight hospital stay and medicine afterwards. The surgeon is very confident that he will be able to get all of the tumor. Her surgery is Monday 10/21 at Oakland Veterinary Referral Services. If everything goes as planned, in about 2 weeks, she should be completely back to Chloe.



Thank you all for your love, prayers, support and giving for my best friend.