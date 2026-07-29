Savechinedus life

URGENT: Help Save 1 year Old Chinedu Amajouyi Frederick 💔





This is my son, Chinedu Amajouyi Frederick. He was born on February 16, 2025. He is only a year old, but his heart is failing him.





After multiple tests at teaching hospital uyo akwa ibom state, doctors diagnosed him with:

1. Primum ASD + Secundum ASD - 5-6mm holes between the upper chambers

2. Common AV Valve malformation.

3. Membranous VSD with Right to left shunt.

4. Pulmonary valve is thickened and blocked etc.

And we were transfer to UNTH Enugu State University teaching hospital where he was booked for surgery.





Doctors at UNTH Enugu State University teaching hospital say he needs complex open heart surgery urgently without it he won't survive where he is currently now.





Total cost for the surgery tests, and hospital care is 7,000,000





I am on my knees begging Nigerians and other countries to help me save my son.

I also have every medical reports from Drs in teaching hospital uyo akwa ibom state and also the currently on going treatment in UNTH Enugu State University teaching hospital Nigeria.





Please don't let money kill my 1 year old baby.





Thank you very much and God bless you Cynthia chineneye ibina +2349061976509 living in uyo akwa ibom Nigeria