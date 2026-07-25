Help Chelsea HEAL

Chelsea Weld is a loving wife, devoted mother of two beautiful children (ages 9 and 11), and a talented small business owner in Redding, where she specializes in cosmetic facial tattooing. She is the kind of person who pours her heart into everything she does—for her family, her work, and the people she serves.

In 2016, Chelsea began experiencing strange and worsening symptoms in her legs and feet. What started as unexplained discomfort slowly turned into something far more serious. After years of appointments, specialists, and unanswered questions, including care at UC Davis and Sutter, Chelsea was finally diagnosed in 2025 with Silicone-Induced Vasculitis. Silicone-Induced Vasculitis is an extremely rare and poorly understood autoimmune vascular disease.

Despite having her breast implants removed in 2022 in hopes of stopping the progression, the damage continued. Chelsea has had a stent placed into her left iliac vein because it had collapsed, a severe form of May Thurner. Her condition remains very rare, complex, and largely uncharted in the medical world. There is no clear roadmap, no guaranteed treatment, and very little research.

Over the last year Chelsea has tried many therapeutic treatments but what has given her real visible improvement and truly saved her life is Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy. This treatment is proven to support vascular and tissue healing and is quite literally the most vital component to continue healing and provide her with a what she needs. She is also doing everything she can to regenerate and stop progression of the damage being done to her entire vascular system. These other treatments include IV Ozone therapy (where she travels to Oregon weekly), peptides, and specific supplements to support vein health and inflammation. None of these treatments are covered by insurance creating a financial burden that is unsustainable.

These treatments are not optional for Chelsea. They are keeping her stable, functional, and here for her children.

This fundraiser is to help Chelsea purchase a home hyperbaric chamber and/or other therapies she will need continuing forward allowing her to continue treatment safely and consistently without the crushing financial burden.

Chelsea has fought relentlessly. She has researched, advocated for herself, and refused to give up… even when the prognosis is uncertain. Now, she needs help.

If you are able to give, please know that your donation is not just supporting a treatment that is potentially life saving.

It is supporting a mother.

It is supporting a family.

It is helping keep Chelsea here for many, many more years.

Thank you for reading, sharing, praying, and supporting in any way you can. Chelsea has also created an Instagram account to share her journey in hopes to help someone else and to help raise awareness for Breast Implant Illness, @wherefaithheals.

If you would like more information, please don’t hesitate to reach out.