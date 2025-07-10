EASTVIEW VILLLAGE HARMS

Eastview Village is a planned community of 1,3ll homes, single family and apartments, with additional overflow parking/retail space planned to be built into the hillside overlooking the Snohomish farmlands. Sounds lovely, but it will not be for the surrounding community. Snohomish County and the developer have not kept their word, nor kept to the law as the permitting has proceeded. Eastview Village, as planned, has many hazardous components. SaveCathcart is working to get the County and the developer to be accountable to county, state, and federal laws.

This is for the children in many aspects: safety, walking to and from school, as 15,000 more car trips are planned to be added to Cathcart Way; 6-8 years of dust and debris making students and staff ill from construction; ill-planned lack of pedestrian protections in crosswalks; adding a major entrance to the devlopment on a narrow road between two schools. It is for the community: adding horrendous amounts of traffic; disrupting quiet neighborhoods by cutting through; damaging homes and farms below from run-off on the 10% grade hillside; inadequate pedestrian protections; no road infrastructure upgrades planned. One example is the plan is to bump through a quiet neighborhood that has a 28 foot wide road serving just their community. The plan would increase traffic by the 1000's of car trips a day, thus requiring, BY LAW, the road to be widened to 60-75 feet, but the County has permitted the developer to build without any changes to this or any of the roads in the area. This is illegal, and downright WRONG!

SaveCathcart was formed by volunteers with expertise in the fields of paralegal, traffic engineering, and business fundraising in order to Save Cathcart neighborhoods from this egregious planned development. No one is against development per se, but we are against illegal, ill-placed, hazardous, and dangerous development.

Members of the team testified to the County Hearing Examiner, twice, as to the dangers of this development, but their facts were largely dismissed. The team then appealed to the Snohomish County Council, and again their facts were dismissed. Now, the team is appealing to the County Superior Court, represented by excellent legal counsel, for which this campaign to fundraise was created.

It is not cheap to prepare and present at the County Superior Court level, thus we are turning to the community most affected by this harmful, as planned, development. We are seeking for the Court to not dismiss our facts.

Thank you for standing with us, and supporting us with your donations.

SaveCathcart is registered in the state of Washington as a non-profit, and with the federal government as a 501c3, so all donations are tax deductible.

Please give as much as you can to help us pay the legal counsel to win this case!

Thank you!

No one wins a game by sitting on the sidelines! We must get in the game in order to score. Please join us with your donations today!