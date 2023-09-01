Campaign Image

Urgent! Keep Alex Jones In The Fight For Liberty

Goal:

 USD $1,000,000

Raised:

 USD $405,126

Campaign created by Alex Jones

Campaign funds will be received by Alex Jones

Urgent! Keep Alex Jones In The Fight For Liberty

Alex Jones has been in the fight for liberty for more than two decades. His work in the field of truth journalism in a world of lies have been so effective that the powers that be want him off air and financially crushed. Alex has been helping the country and America stay in the fight for freedom for most of his life, but now he needs your help as he's in a fight for his life. Alex Jones needs you now more than ever to stay on the air. Without your support for legal funding, Alex's pursuit of truth and justice is in danger. With your generous contribution, Alex Jones can pay his legal fees and other professional fees to keep fighting everyday on and off air to save the Republic. Your support is greatly appreciated needed. Never surrender.

"Thank you and God bless for keeping me in the fight everyday." - Alex Jones

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
10 hours ago

We love and support You Brother

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
21 hours ago

David Harris
$ 55.00 USD
1 day ago

Don't give up. Call in every favor that you need to. This time around it's winner takes all and we need you in the winner circle.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 day ago

Andy H
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Thank you so much

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Keep up the fight. Keep bringing the light. Thank you for your sacrifice.

Heartland Patriot
$ 10.00 USD
2 days ago

Teg
$ 30.00 USD
2 days ago

Love you Alex. Thanks for standing in the gap all these uears and removing the veil from my eyes.

SueFin
$ 42.00 USD
2 days ago

Love and appreciate every single moment we are gifted with your Infowars presence, incredible knowledge and insights, and tenacious-courageous-indefatigable colleagues and crew!

Terrence Kalicharan
$ 10.00 USD
2 days ago

May our Father in Heaven protect you,your Family and Staff from attacks from the deep state. I been listening to you from the early 2000s and Alex you have open my eyes to the lies of the left...Thanks Brother

Kurtis McAlpin
$ 10.00 USD
3 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 49.00 USD
3 days ago

Shields up,! Deut. 33:29 Ps. 5:12 Ps. 115:9_11 MIC/MOM

John from SLC UT
$ 10.00 USD
3 days ago

Keep fighting

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
4 days ago

Praying for you, Owen and the Infowar crew........

Anonymous Giver
$ 7.00 USD
5 days ago

The Stringini Bros
$ 10.00 USD
5 days ago

If we don't have speech, what left do we have?

patriot
$ 50.00 USD
5 days ago

if you listen, you must give

Freedomman
$ 30.00 USD
5 days ago

Thanks Alex you helped wake me up more than 15 years ago we are going to win and beat these demons for we have god on our side and these demons have the devil god always wins stay strong keep in the fight and push on to victory.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
7 days ago

Clare
$ 10.00 USD
7 days ago

Thank you Alex from Australia. Wish we had someone like you here. Love Maria Zeee but we need more help to wake people up!! 🙏🏼💛

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo