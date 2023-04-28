Help Save Aiden

Adam went to work one day, and throughout the day, his girlfriend sent a picture of his 2 year old son wearing a dress. Adam politely asked his girlfriend NOT to dress his son like a little girl. He found out months later that the girlfriend was STILL putting dresses on young Aiden and hiding it from Adam. Aiden told his dad that his mother was making him wear dresses and Adam told his son that boys do not wear dresses.

Fast forward to the custody battle, where Aidens mom was making such a dramatic ordeal over Aiden's "gender identity" that a gender assessment was scheduled. Aiden's mom was allowed to attend. Adam was NOT. Doctors assessment was that Aiden did not have gender dysphoria, but gender curiosity.

Regardless, Adam was now suffering health concerns regarding the stress he was facing because of the treatment of his son without his consent. The custody battle was "paused' and Adam had hoped it would calm things down. Instead, mom took the opportunity to continue dressing Aiden in girls clothes and now addressing him as a girl, changing his pronouns and emailing the school that Aiden was now a transgender.

Due to his outrage over this, courts blocked Adam from having any access to Aiden's medical files, issues restraining orders and have removed all parenting time and authority from Adam. Because he doesn't want to mutilate and confuse his son.

Adam and his beautiful son Aiden are victims of the transgender ideology, the obsession with transitioning and mutilating children, and a system that is compromised.

The judge in Adam's case has made a name for himself on LGBTQ cases. The attorney for Aiden's mom uses SHE/HER pronouns. The radical left has gotten their claws into the adults surrounding this child, and he has little to no hope. No on on his side, except his father, who cannot help. He has been ostracized, alienated and his rights removed. He is rendered helpless to protect his child.

We must raise money to help Adam hire a GOOD attorney willing to fight for this child.