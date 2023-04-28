Campaign Image

Help Save Aiden

Goal:

 USD $100,000

Raised:

 USD $33,920

Campaign created by Lindsey Graham, The Patriot Barbie

Campaign funds will be received by Lindsey Graham

Adam went to work one day, and throughout the day, his girlfriend sent a picture of his 2 year old son wearing a dress. Adam politely asked his girlfriend NOT to dress his son like a little girl. He found out months later that the girlfriend was STILL putting dresses on young Aiden and hiding it from Adam. Aiden told his dad that his mother was making him wear dresses and Adam told his son that boys do not wear dresses.

Fast forward to the custody battle, where Aidens mom was making such a dramatic ordeal over Aiden's "gender identity" that a gender assessment was scheduled. Aiden's mom was allowed to attend. Adam was NOT. Doctors assessment was that Aiden did not have gender dysphoria, but gender curiosity. 

Regardless, Adam was now suffering health concerns regarding the stress he was facing because of the treatment of his son without his consent. The custody battle was "paused' and Adam had hoped it would calm things down. Instead, mom took the opportunity to continue dressing Aiden in girls clothes and now addressing him as a girl, changing his pronouns and emailing the school that Aiden was now a transgender.

Due to his outrage over this, courts blocked Adam from having any access to Aiden's medical files, issues restraining orders and have removed all parenting time and authority from Adam. Because he doesn't want to mutilate and confuse his son.

Adam and his beautiful son Aiden are victims of the transgender ideology, the obsession with transitioning and mutilating children, and a system that is compromised.

The judge in Adam's case has made a name for himself on LGBTQ cases. The attorney for Aiden's mom uses SHE/HER pronouns. The radical left has gotten their claws into the adults surrounding this child, and he has little to no hope. No on on his side, except his father, who cannot help. He has been ostracized, alienated and his rights removed. He is rendered helpless to protect his child.

We must raise money to help Adam hire a GOOD attorney willing to fight for this child.

Recent Donations
Joanne Dyer
$ 100.00 USD
22 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
20 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Stay strong. You are a warrior dad. Lifting you in prayer.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

I pray for you and your son

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

I can't imagine what you must be going through Adam. I am a dad of 2 under 3. You don't need me to tell you that this nonsense has gone too far and our world is messed up. Hopefully more people can wake up and take action. This is serious. Blessings to you my friend.

Debbie Bob Lenson
$ 15.00 USD
2 months ago

We will keep praying for you, your son is way too young to have this confusion, we pray that the judges in this case will see that and also see that you are the best parent in this case.

Kgranite
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
3 months ago

I pray you get custody of your son. He was taken from you when he was so young, you deserve to be in his life. I wish you and Aiden well. :)

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Praying for complete favor from God and covering your son in the blood of Jesus! He was knit together in his mother’s womb just the way God intended. Declaring victory over the enemy in Jesus name!

Leticia
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

Adam stay strong, stay positive. Many people are praying and on your side to get your son back. Peace

Empathetic woman
$ 15.00 USD
5 months ago

I pray for you and your son, that you will be able to save him. I pray that he will end up in your custody, that his mother’s mental illness will keep her from having any further influence in his life

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
5 months ago

Praying for you and your son.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
5 months ago

Father loves son
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
9 months ago

Rumei
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

I’m praying for you and your son🫶🏻

Anonymous Giver
$ 9.00 USD
9 months ago

Sorry to hear your story, I hope you get your son's custody back!

Active Carry
$ 35.00 USD
10 months ago

There will be justice.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
10 months ago

🙏🏼

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
10 months ago

