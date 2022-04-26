Rescue Tortured Afghan from the Taliban

Ali (Not his real name) is a friend and colleague I worked with as a mentor back in 2013. At the time he was just 19 years old. He is now married with 2 young children. The Taliban is after him. They caught him once but didn't recognize him. I was at my son's wedding and got a message from Ali that the Taliban stopped him for not growing a beard. They summarily tortured him and broke his hand for this "offense". This happened before with my friend's father, who was captured and severely beaten for not giving up his son to these evil tyrants. Now the Taliban has pulled all women out of schools and the workplace so Ali's wife is unable to work too. What is wrong with Ali, you say? Because he is wanted by the Taliban for working with the USA, He is easily recognizable. He also must move often to avoid detection so getting a job and holding it down is impossible. For now, I send money to him monthly to take care of him and his family, but I want to raise enough money for him to buy a car and hire a driver to use it as a taxi so he can generate his own income until at least the USG processes his visa to the USA. Please give generously and pray for my friend and his family that they may be set free from this tyranny.

“God is not unjust; he will not forget your work and the love you have shown him as you have helped his people and continue to help them.” (Heb 6:10)



