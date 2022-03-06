Save Zimbabwe from abortion colonialism

This is a chance to save 60,000 lives a year - or half a million over the next decade. This means you can save a life for less than a dollar.





Zimbabwe is one of the most pro-life countries in the world. Opinion polling shows that 85% of Zimbabweans are opposed to all abortion. This, along with our high birth rate, has made it a target of Western governments and globalist institutions that want to bully every country in the world into legalising abortion. Foreign governments in Europe have been shown to be funding the current push for abortion in our country.





We have been very active already in fundraising and advocating for life. After an abortion bill was pushed through our lower chamber of Parliament, we successfully lobbied the Senate to unanimously reject the bill (https://www.zimbabwesituation.com/news/senate-rejects-smuggled-abortion-clause/).





Having failed in Parliament, the abortion industry is now trying to force abortion on Zimbabwe through unelected judges, following the strategy of Roe v Wade. This case is currently being heard at the Constitutional Court of Zimbabwe. If we lose, it will set a persuasive (though not binding) precedent for all of Africa, as the biggest court case on abortion in African history. The legal fees needed to fight this in the country's highest court are significant.





Beyond that, the fight for life in Zimbabwe will continue. The sponsor of the abortion bill has said he will bring it back to the lower chamber of Parliament, and there is a second lawsuit trying to expand the abortion law of Zimbabwe. These will also incur significant costs.





Your gift can change the future of an entire nation. $50,000 is a significant amount, but it pales into comparison to the impact. If we win, we will save over half a million lives in the next decade. This is a chance to save thousands of lives at less than a dollar per life. Opportunities for this level of impact are extremely rare, but the situation in Zimbabwe allows this impact. Thank you and God bless you for your generosity.