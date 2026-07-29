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Save Zeena's Prenatal Care Challenge

Goal$750 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byElisa Perez

Fundraiser funds will be received by Elisa Perez

Save Zeena's Prenatal Care Challenge

🐶💔 My heart aches as I type this message, but here goes nothing... It’s Zeena's story that needs to be told. This beautiful chocolate brown bully is expecting puppies at any moment—just weeks away from her due date, in fact! But the road has been anything but smooth, and it’s a journey we’re struggling financially to support. 🚨 The last few months have thrown more curveballs than my little family can handle right now: bills piling up, work hours cut... I feel like life is pulling us apart at every seam. But Zeena's pregnancy—and the health of her soon-to-arrive puppies—is a lifeline for me; it’s what keeps us grounded and hopeful in these chaotic times. 💉 There was one particularly harrowing incident: Zeena, already stressed from being separated by another bully in our home, suddenly became ill. The vet bills were staggering as we worked to get her healthy again... but there’s a new challenge now—prenatal care that I can't afford for this precious mama-to-be and her pups. 🙏 My heart is heavy with worry about what will happen if we can't secure the emergency C-section, prenatal checkups, ultrasound... all of it! But Zeena deserves a chance at life—she’s too full of love and light to let that go without one last fight. And I am determined not to give up on her or our hopes for these little lives. 💸 That's why today, I turn to you. To the kind souls who read this story: if Zeena were a person, she would say “Thank You!” with tears in her eyes. And though they are not yet born, those puppies will feel your generosity too—through their mama’s resilience and our shared determination for brighter days ahead. 🤝 So here's my ask: Please, help us give Zeena the maternity care she deserves at this critical time of need. Your kindness can be a game-changer! And remember, it’s not just about us—it’s about all those who find themselves in tough spots and yet still choose to believe in hope, love, and each other. 🌟 Zeena needs you now more than ever: your compassion is her lifeline, the difference between life or loss for both mama and her unborn pups. Thank you for reading this far—and thank you in advance for helping us make a dream happen against all odds! 💪❤️ #SaveZeena #MaternityForAll #HopeAgainstHurdles

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