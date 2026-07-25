Save us from homelessness + hospital help

UPDATE 2: I transferred the original funds, we raised over 2k thank you all so so much! I will leave this here as a monthly goal to achieve either way having in mind how much it'd still need for the move. The whole hospitalization situation has gotten us a couple weeks of delay so I'll be leaving this up the entirety of July and see what we can do for our July/August costs. Thank you everyone, for the bottom of my heart. This community has shown immeasurable love, bless you.





UPDATE: My fiance is hospitalized once again because of his kidneys so I'll need to be covering those expenses too so I needed to raise the money goal up. Thank you to everyone that has donated and shared so far!!





I'm a 25 year old disabled woman from Spain. My fiance is 26 and also chronically ill. Last year he almost died from renal failure, and he's currently waiting for a transplant. Life has been hard over the past year with all the medical expenses, but on top of everything we now see ourselves in the need to find a new home.





Unfortunately, we were living together with a friend and the neighbours complained about us to the landlord because of not true reasons. They didn't follow the procedure (in Spain if there's a complait of any kind, you must come to that person to tell them, after the initial warning you can then talk to the community manager, then the building owner, etc. These people directly went to the building managing company without ever talking to us which goes against the law.)





We tried defending ourselves even seeking legal counsel, but the problem is we weren't legally in the rental contract because it was made a long time before we came here. Unfortunately the neighbours were really persistent (they don't like us because they throw trash down to the shared patio which is where we hang our clothes and they would thrown even lit cigarette pieces that burnt our clothing. We followed the complaint procedure. From then on they went on a witchhunt)





I offered the landlord to make a new contract, but because I'm unemployed (I'm a Twitch streamer but I don't make enough) and my fiance is from Portugal, he seems uninterested. He got pissed by the amount of persisntent (fake) complaints, and just wants us out. Originally he gave us 1 week, which was impossible to achieve. Now we have until the 4th of July.





I need to scrape enough money together to be able to pay for a room in case of emergency, because currently no places in my entire State are accepting couples or they ask for really high income and other unatainable things for me. Also because of the dates, its mostly all airbnbs or things that rent by the week. I'm unsure of the total quantity that I'd need, but some of our needs would include:





-A moving van

-To replace some of my cat's things to be able to move them (my best friend will have to take care of one of them for me)

-To still pay for my partners medical needs

-Rent of an apartment or a place like a hotel room in the worse emergency case

-Food in the new place

-Enough cushion money for any emergencies + to last us a bit until we manage to get back on our feet





I put a mid sized quantity because most places are 700€ and ask about 1 or 2 months in advance.





I might need to learn how to set this monthly in the future if things continue to look bleak, but for now I just wanna pay for the initial needs.





Thank you so much if you've read all this, if you share it around and of course if you donate. Any quantity helps, even 1USD.





I wish I didn't have to do this, I'm a little terrified of the situation. I can't move around a lot due my fiance's health limitations. Please be mindful of our privacy too, my mother is a convicted abuser with attemtp to murder my father, I need to stay safe from her and away too. May she never find this.









Once again thank you if you've read all this, every well wish, share and prayer is welcomed and I thank you personally for it. Do not feel forced to donate any big quantities please!! Take care of yourself and your needs first.