Sweet boys on death row. NEED TIME PLEASE HELP

These two sweet young boys need help! .I won't go into the level of horror they had to endure before we got them...they were terribly abused, but still LOVE people! They were rescued after an arrest in PA. A kill shelter was called but a girl stepped up and got them into a kennel. She spent $500 of her own money and can not afford more. WE NEED TO BUY THEM TIME! Somoen out therew will want them, or come forward to foster them. !! Dogs like these don't stand much chance in shelters. ALL shelters are full and there is presently NO ONE that can take them home. (I am working on it) We hope to have an opening after July 25th but have to keep paying a kennel and both money has run out! We also have to get them fixed so we can hopefully find them loving homes. PLEASE consider even a small donation. Thank you and God Bless you! Bags