Save the shelter

The homeless situation is getting worse by the day. Lives lost, families destroyed.

The all lives matter shelter is in danger of closing. Lack of donations make it difficult to provide safe shelter fresh snacks and meals,

Not only do we offer basic needs , we also have counselling and support to help people learn how to budget, save and cope with the daily struggles of life. We give them hope and a new outlook on life. We help with housing applications etc.

As a non profit we rely on yelp from caring understanding people.

Please help us get people OFF the street and back to living and contributing to society.