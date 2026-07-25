Save the Raccoons

Please keep us in the fight to save this country.





By nature, we are very private, reserved people.





We know the last 5 years have required Jeff to take on this half-Nicolai Tesla, half Weird Al persona in order to try to get the attention needed to disseminate the election and other corruption findings to you all. Neither of us wanted much to be known about our lives, our families, and our histories, but that ended up being the price of our admission into this new American Revolution.





We do not want to get into a laundry list of what we have accomplished, but Jeff was the first to find proof of manipulation in the Mesa County, Colorado image, and some believe that his "Fingerprints of Fraud" documentary played a role in President Trump's re-election. https://magaraccoon.com is a good place to start if you are not aware of Jeff's work, but we know that God's hand was in all of it.





While we have met some of the best people and patriots in the world - friends we will have for a lifetime - we and our work have also been defamed, slandered, appropriated, and mocked. The worst is that we have been outright betrayed and brutally sidelined by some of the most well-known names in the Election Integrity field – now nearly to the point of destruction. We have remained quiet about this, save to a few Raccoon Army confidants, because it always seemed that the cost to the movement from our disclosures outweighed our own personal benefit. So, we endured, we worked behind the scenes to mitigate damage, and above all, we prayed.





Situations have changed, and as soon as a few more legal ‘i’s are dotted and ‘t’s crossed, you will know our story. Fiat justitia, ruat caelum. (“Let justice be done, though the heavens fall”) The movement will be just fine… better in fact... but time is of the essence.





In 2023 we moved from Central Florida, which we loved, to Naples, Florida. We didn’t want to move, but were eventually coerced to - assured that it was best for the important work we were doing as it provided close proximity to some others with whom we needed to work and observe. We were promised a house in which to live and regular income so that we could concentrate on the task at hand, but with no hindrance to who we helped and what we researched. Our son, Phil, who handles our security issues and data sleuthing, was also promised work and moved with us. His motives for doing so were primarily to protect us, but the cost to him has also been great.





We trusted the people who made these promises. We prayed without ceasing that we were making the right decision. When all is known, a few people will be quick with an “I told you so”. That’s fair, but in the end, we felt God set us on this mission and if we had to do it all over again we would – reluctantly. We learned information of global importance. Someone had to do this, and it turned out to be Jeff.





But it’s now 2026. The people who coerced us to come down here no longer speak to us, and in fact they are suing us frivolously. The house we live in is being foreclosed upon, and they want us out. The owner stopped making any repairs a long time ago… the A/C doesn’t work, the roof leaks, and the circuit breakers blow with alarming regularity. The regular income I was promised vanished by mid-2024. We’ve been floundering ever since, and now the trap has snapped shut. Soon to have no place to live, slowed by health problems, exhausted by the fight, and with no money to move to another place. Not to mention in a mountain of debt accrued just trying to survive. Additionally, we are not remotely safe here from the people who are working against us.





I am convinced that this was no accident. This was a coordinated event done to us by evil, clever people to sabotage our election and anti-corruption work and force us to give up on it.





In all honesty, we thought that Jeff would be fighting this fight from D.C. a year and a half ago. But if wishes were horses we'd all ride for free.

Starting this campaign is very difficult for us. In 1977, Jeff was a senior in High School, living with his parents in Johnstown, PA (Nancy had just graduated from a high school a few miles away, although we did not yet know each other). His father had worked for 40 years at Bethlehem Steel, but the flood in July 1977 caused catastrophic damage to the plant, causing his dad and everyone else to be laid off.





The government issued Food Stamps to the workers, and Jeff's dad didn’t want anything to do with them and their charity. Times quickly got hard, and his mother eventually talked him into letting her use them… but only if she went to a store 3 towns over so nobody would see her using the stamps. (Another great coincidence is that the store Jeff's mother shopped at with the food stamps was the store regularly used by Nancy’s parents at the time).





Both of us come from families who resisted taking from others. This is ingrained in us as well.





So that’s our background, and it’s why we waited to ask for donations until there was no other choice. Many of you have already answered the call over the last 2 years, and with your help we have managed to keep the lights on, the dogs fed, and a car in the driveway. Thank you. A million times, thank you.





Now we are in a much more drastic position and are asking for those of you who can help to save our family and our mission to stand with us.





We estimate that it will cost approximately $175,000 to get out of our hole enough to function, move our belongings and relocate into a suitable, safe rental place for us and our dogs and give us a couple months breathing room. We also need to replace the server equipment which was destroyed in a recent lightning strike, and that’s at least $40k all by itself. The good news is that we have a great plan – which we cannot wait to share with you - that will sustain us and enable us to keep working on elections and corruption even better than before. Those of you who proudly call yourself part of Raccoon Army will have an important part to play. We have great seeds, but they need water and a place to grow - and it will never happen if we don't get away from here. We are setting up this GiveSendGo account to allow any of you who want to help us to do so. Most importantly, we have gotten the “signs” from God that now is the time to do this.





Once we have reached a place of safety, we will also be free to share the truth about the people who have not only hurt us but are actually traitors to our country. That last part is a ticking clock… we must be able to do that soon. We must be in a place of safety to face the inevitable nuclear blow-back that will occur.





As we have said before, please do not hurt your own family by contributing to us – we couldn’t bear that. If God has blessed you with extra and puts us on your heart, then we will be forever grateful. If you know others who would be willing and able to help, please share this with them. We pray that God blesses anyone who blesses us ten-fold.





Thank all of you. RAITBA and God Bless. If we can survive this, we promise that we will make you proud to be a part of our efforts. We look forward to the ability to continue working with all of you in your various states, counties, and municipalities in the future.





Jeff, Nancy and Phil O’Donnell











