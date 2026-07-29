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Save the Herd – A Forever Home for Rescue goats

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$10 USD

Fundraiser created byDamon Lynn

Save the Herd – A Forever Home for Rescue goats

Dear friends and animal lovers,


I am writing to you today with a heart full of both hope and urgency. Recently, we were able to intervene in a dire situation and save a small herd of goats- including both grown adults and vulnerable babies-who were moments away from death.

These sweet, trusting animals have managed to survive against all odds. However, their journey isn’t over yet. While they are now safe from immediate harm, they desperately need a permanent, secure home where they can live out their lives in peace and safety.

Currently, we are providing temporary foster care, but this in not a long-term solution. To ensure these goats never face such danger again, we must raise funds to build dedicated housing that meets their specific needs. Our goal is to provide:

• A secure shelter: A dry, warm space to protect the herd from harsh weather and predators.

• Fencing: Sturdy perimeter fencing to give them a safe area to roam and graze.

• Essential supplies: initial funds for hay, specialized feed for the babies, and immediate veterinary care for any lingering injuries.

Every contribution, no matter the size, goes directly towards the safety and well-being of these goats.


• $25 can provide a weeks worth of fresh hay for the herd.

• $100 can help purchase materials for their new winter shelter.

If you are able, please consider making a donation to our cause so we can help these poor animals and hopefully more animals in the future. Even the cost of a coffee can help provide a meal for a rescued animal.

Please share this link with friends, family, and community groups. Personalized outreach is one of the most effective ways to help us reach our goal even if you cannot donate today that little gesture would mean more than the world to us.


Thank you for your compassion and for helping us give these beautiful creatures the second chance they deserve. Pictures and updates will hopefully be coming soon, hope to see you at tha point!!

With gratitude,

Damon Lynn

and my Furry Friends

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