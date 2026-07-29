Save the farm

My name is Patrick Moore I am a married father of 4 children. 6 years ago I was offered a perfect business opportunity that would financially support my families dreams. After doing well the first year in the company we began looking for a farm not big but big enough to raise our kids and have enough that they could have enough to build on in the future. I had never had credit before this so I needed something owner financed. A good friend that I had been talking to about the search gave me a number to someone that had a vacant property looking to sell. After contacting owner and looking at land, it didn’t look like much then completely over grown with kudzu and privet, we could barely access the property but knew from day one this was home. In June of 2021 we closed on the property. Owner financed for 3 years then a balloon payment due at end of 3 year term. The owner of the company I worked with ensured and promised My salary and bonuses would pay it off in a year not 3. I was exited I was finally abile to give my family a good start in life something my family could never do. I was so exited we started cleaning the property and looking at possible build sites for the kids. Then months went by the pay got less and bonuses stopped coming I spend the next 2 years building someone else’s business into a million plus dollar a year company just to be told that the owners son deserved and was getting my bonuses and it was going to be his company one day. And this was not because he worked for it only because his family had money and was above a poor boy like me. I was told I would have the money to pay off the land and at that point we were once again struggling. At the end of the 3 year agreement I was faced with my family being on the street. Property owner agreed to refinance for one more year to give me more time but had to pay an additional $10000 down to reclose so I was able to get a loan to cover it.I spent the next year still working for the company that has now put me in debt. At this point I had financially sank. So I prayed hard and long I couldn’t do it anymore God you gave us this opportunity and I made a mess of it somehow I need help. I prayed for God to open doors and close doors. At the end of my 5th year I walked away from that company with the plan to somehow start my own, I wasn’t sure how but I new God had been with me this long and he would open the right door. 1 month after working for myself I was back on track getting bills caught up but not yet ahead. And then a door opened a job that I have been pationate about for a long time. I knew this was God saying I’m still here and still listening, it was a dream come true. At the end of my extra year on the land the property owner calls me asking about me plans and without any question extended my payoff for another year and that it would not be extended any farther that ok I knew God had me. My new career was going great not the best pay but I love what I do after a year with the company the owner makes me a dream deal to take over the company in 5 years so he can retire that is a blessing only stipulation I have to get my license with requires a 4 year degree. Things are looking great again, still struggling financially but there is light. Remember the loan I had to get to pay closing 4 years ago well I had to chose to pay that bill or feed my family. I quickly fell behind on that payment and now they are garnishing my already low wages for the next 14 months. In which time I have to find a bank to finance the additional $115000 land loan. The land has a old barn style home that was partially burned. We have gutted and rebuilt enough to live in to cut cost where we can it’s not perfect but it’s home. Anyway with a garnishment coming out and balloon payment of $115000 due before garnishment is paid off the banks won’t touch is and now I’m faced with the hard decision of is this our last year here. I know God has been with us and will continue without any dought. I have pray daily some days all I do is pray and I have had this overwhelming feeling for the last year to reach out to Gods people I’m not alone so today I gave in and looked for a Christian based group for help. I have never been one to ask for financial help. So this is very uncomfortable. I ask for prayers above money because prayer is a lot more powerful than money will ever be. I have set my goal to help me get the garnishment off my back with hope and prayers that a bank or lender will then help. I greatly appreciate all the prayers and support I can get and hopefully soon I will be able to help others.

GOD BLESS

Patrick Moore