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Save the eyesight of Rusten before it is lost

Goal$30,000 NAD
Raised$0 NAD

Fundraiser created byErastus Iileka

Fundraiser funds will be received by Erastus Iileka

Save the eyesight of Rusten before it is lost

Dear Friends, Family, and Supporters,

My little brother, is in a quiet and terrifying war against time.


When he was a young boy, a terrible accident took the vision out of one of his eyes. Now his other eye is failing him and he is on the verge of complete, permanent blindness. Rusten would like more than anything to be able to walk to school and read his books and enjoy the life of a child but the world around him is dying.


Our community has been rallying to his aid and have been able to gather enough money to send him for a specialist eye exam, which proved to be a devastating diagnosis; plain glasses wont work. Rusten requires urgent, specialized medical surgery for the preservation of his one eye.


Rusten lives with both me and our grandmother. She absolutely adores him, but has absolutely no power to pull him through the incredible expense of state of the art surgical care. There is a medical road ahead of us, but we has no funds for Journey.

Our Goal: N$ 30,000 to save our boy‘s future, In order to get Rusten admitted to hospital, pay for his surgery, and arrange for post-operative care, it is necessary for us to raise a minimum of N$ 30,000.


Because of a sum like N$30,000, we may think, “What impact can a couple of cents or a small piece of paper have?” but in reality, a child‘s sight is saved penny by penny.

Please don‘t ever think that what you are able to give doesn‘t really matter. Every coin is a precious blessing. To us, a few cents can buy the essential medication needed after surgery, N$ 20 will buy an essential medical item, N$100 will pay for the vehicle to bring Rusten from home to the specialist hospital. When hundreds of people each give whatever they can spare, those tiny handfuls of coins can overfill. It takes a lot of money and lots of caring people to give it, to pay for this family changing operation. Every coin is a shield to keep my brother in a little bit of light.

Donations will be used and each and every dollar of the N$ 30,000 target will go toward saving the sight of Rusten. The following is a breakdown of exactly where the money will be allocated:


Hospital admission and operation fees, Post operative care and medications to enable him to receive the necessary antibiotic and healing eye drops, appointments with specialists to ensure the eye heals safely without infection, and protective glasses.

Transport and logistics to help us meet the expenses involved in taking Rusten to and from the hospital when he goes for his post recovery checkups.


Stand with Rusten: Share His Story

Even if you are unable to give financially today, you can still help save Rusten‘s sight, by help us share this plea. Copy and paste it to your WhatsApp groups, to your Facebook page, to your work colleagues. Whether we provide access to treatment, or not, through sharing you can be Rusten‘s voice, allowing someone the power to change his life.


Thank you for your loving kindness, your prayers and for any dollar you might be able to give.


With all our heartfelt and hope,


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