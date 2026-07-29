GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Save the church that saves the children

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKathleen Stewart

Fundraiser funds will be received by Angelite Center

Save the church that saves the children

Angelite Center is a church/healing center located in the remote mountains on 87 acres. For almost 30 years we have been here housing children ,families and veterans who need a quiet place in the woods to heal. There is never a charge to anyone as they are housed, fed and counseled. Many come and get back on their feet here staying short team. Sometimes it's longer a year or more. We grow gardens and have chickens etc. Fresh milk and eggs. I have had single parents women and a dad who have come with 6,7, and 8 children. A while ago my partner in the land and church here died with no will. A very distant relative who never even met him is claiming this land. He sent me my friend s ashes he just wants money.. I have been supporting this church and paying the taxes all these years and need a lawyer to hang onto the 80 acres to keep this church going. The other side just want to sell to loggers. I will still have the 7 acres I bought and already put in the church trust but I need the rest of the land to continue helping others.I don't know of any places like this around here. This place is needed and will be missed.Once the log it. It will no longer be that quiet woods.I need to raise money here today to hire a lawyer to try to have the land awarded to the church. I am just an elderly lady who lives here like a nun helping others. I love raising the children and have been doing so 55 years. The last one I adopted at birth just graduated HS. I am not ready to quit. If God puts it on your heart to help it will be very much appreciated. It's in Gods hands now.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $340 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $245 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,400 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve