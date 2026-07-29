Save the church that saves the children

Angelite Center is a church/healing center located in the remote mountains on 87 acres. For almost 30 years we have been here housing children ,families and veterans who need a quiet place in the woods to heal. There is never a charge to anyone as they are housed, fed and counseled. Many come and get back on their feet here staying short team. Sometimes it's longer a year or more. We grow gardens and have chickens etc. Fresh milk and eggs. I have had single parents women and a dad who have come with 6,7, and 8 children. A while ago my partner in the land and church here died with no will. A very distant relative who never even met him is claiming this land. He sent me my friend s ashes he just wants money.. I have been supporting this church and paying the taxes all these years and need a lawyer to hang onto the 80 acres to keep this church going. The other side just want to sell to loggers. I will still have the 7 acres I bought and already put in the church trust but I need the rest of the land to continue helping others.I don't know of any places like this around here. This place is needed and will be missed.Once the log it. It will no longer be that quiet woods.I need to raise money here today to hire a lawyer to try to have the land awarded to the church. I am just an elderly lady who lives here like a nun helping others. I love raising the children and have been doing so 55 years. The last one I adopted at birth just graduated HS. I am not ready to quit. If God puts it on your heart to help it will be very much appreciated. It's in Gods hands now.