Save The Applegators

My mom is one of the most hardworking people I know. At 78 years old, she’s spent 30 years running a very successful business, working three jobs to make it thrive. Everyone in the community loves and respects her, and they all want her dream to stay alive. But a few years ago, she faced an unimaginable storm. Just before the pandemic, she was diagnosed with Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, and recently, she had eye surgery, making it hard for her to see. Then, as COVID hit, she was battling both illnesses at once. In that time, she also found the love of her life, but just a year and a half ago, he was diagnosed with cancer and passed away a month later. Before he died, he put in his will that she could live in his house until the end of her days, but his children are now doing everything they can to force her out. On top of all this, she’s trying to figure out where she’s going to live. In a desperate attempt to save the business, During Covid she took out a loan—but it wasn’t like the others. This loan had to be repaid, while she was sick and unable to work. Also During that time, she trusted employees who, sadly, took advantage of her. Now, she’s three years behind on taxes, drowning in penalties, and on the verge of losing everything. And on top of all of that she put the property in my Dads name because of the taxes and he just wants to sell it cause he doesnt care! But I believe in her, and I believe in this business—it’s her legacy. I’m asking for your help so we can bring her dream back to life. Any contribution, big or small, will help us get back on track—because it takes money to rebuild, and right now, we just need a lifeline. Thank you so much!