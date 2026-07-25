Save Talon

Family has endured numerous CPS and Police harassment over 3 children and 5 years.

Talon is currently in state care, where state has violated cultural norms, putting the child in spanish day care, cutting his hair when forbid tribally, and not keeping dietry requirements.





AFCH - American Family Childrens Hospital / UW falsely claimed child was harmed, medical records unavailable, and refused to be given to parents over multible requests and "records under review". Family history of rapid GI transit, low weight gain and seizures (Dystonia).

Parents accused of fabrication - UW had child genetically tested - tests proved what Parents Stated, test results vanished from EPIC - and Child still in Foster care after facts prove elsewise.

Parents then accused of MURDER of another child, when child was with Tribal CPS worker (GAL Tribunal).

That child was alive and well, then molested by police.

Wisconsin and Illinois constantly trying to harass family, and extended family, non stop police "wellfare checks" have caused evictions and housing instability, loss of 3 jobs and 7 places of safety.





Parents now living in vehicle - with car note overdue, made homeless and jobless.

The harassment and circus won't stop till they suicide like Beata K, (Take care of Maya on NetFlix)

Or the public steps in to help.

Trying to raise at least 6k by Wed 1 July evening to keep from storage auction and vehicle re-possession.

Parents have lost everything several times, including house seizure/foreclosure.

Goal after that is vehicle repair (No heat/AC) and Stable housing paid in advance so it is harder to get evicted or have land lord terminate lease on them.





Further goals - legal fund for going after malpractice and harassment cases against Illinois, Winnebago County IL and DeKalb County IL, Wisconsin, Dane County WI, DeForest PD and EMS.

This is massive state over reach - and lack of oversight.



