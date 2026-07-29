Save tadicky lot services

Everything bad that could happen has happened and trying to give this llc a fair chance it's been problem after problem and started with Zen business the whole reason we even started this business was for two contracts and zen business knew this but all they wanted to do was up sale they took a week before even filing my llc then they took 3 more weeks before even got it not to mention they didn't keep up with the documents that was downloaded they cost me both the contracts so I have a llc and no work yet but still advertising