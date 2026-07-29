Save street children from hunger and illiteracy





Every day I see kids in the street who are out of school, sleeping on the streets, and struggling to get one meal a day. They have dreams and potential, but without help they are stuck in a cycle of poverty and hunger

This project means everything to me because every child deserves a chance to learn, eat, and feel safe. With your support, we can give these kids hope for a better future.

If you can’t donate, please share this page with your friends and family. Every dollar and every share helps us get closer to the goal.

Thank you for reading my story and for any support you can give. May God bless you for your kindness.



