Save Steve Ondreako!

Save Steve's Life

Steve Ondreako is a US Navy Veteran and retired Merchant Marine member of the MFOW Union who has had a heart attack at his home in the Philippines. He is hanging on so far but is being told by medical personnel in the Philippines he needs to pay anywhere from P500,000 to P1,500,000 funding for medical equipment to survive.





Steve is an Honorable Veteran and dependable Merchant Marine member all his life. Please help if you can and maybe we might save his life.