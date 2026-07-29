Save single mom and 3 children from homelessness

Life can change in an instant. What started as every parent’s worst nightmare quickly turned into a heartbreaking financial crisis for this devoted mother and her two young children.

After her son became seriously ill and was admitted to the hospital, she stayed by his side for an entire week — comforting him, advocating for him, and doing what any loving mother would do. Tragically, the very hospital she worked for terminated her employment because she had to miss work while caring for her hospitalized child.

Since losing her job, she has worked tirelessly to rebuild. She has applied for countless positions, attended interviews, and continues pushing forward while also pursuing nursing school in hopes of creating a stable future for her children. Despite every effort, she has been unable to secure employment in time to keep up with mounting bills and housing costs.

This family now faces the very real possibility of homelessness.

She has no family support to fall back on and has been carrying this burden alone while trying to remain strong for her children. Through all of this, she continues to fight for a better life — not only for herself, but for her son and daughter who depend on her every single day.

We are asking for help to provide emergency assistance for:

Rent and housing stability Utilities and essential bills Temporary relief while she continues searching for employment

Any donation, no matter the amount, will make a direct impact on helping this family stay together, safe, and housed during one of the most difficult times of their lives.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this campaign and keeping this family in your thoughts and prayers. Your kindness and support mean more than words can express.



