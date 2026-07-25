Save Shelia D Spears house

Mom is in bad shape . At Christmas of 2024 she had a stroke on her left side . She became wheelchair bound. At Christmas of 2025 she fell and broke her left hip trying to transfer from her wheelchair to the bed . They did a hip replacement but it got infected with MRSA. They went in and cleaned it out and replaced the hardware. She was on antibiotics for 8 intravenously. They thought they cured it but it lay dormant for 3 months and now its back . In the meantime the bank for closed on her house and the other day she was served with a eviction notice . She desperately doesn't want to go to a nursing home . We are trying to keep her in her house and take care of her . Please if you can donate we would greatly appreciate it .