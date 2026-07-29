Save Shamila From Unbearable Pain

Every second feels like fire for Shamila.

She has lost nearly 80% of her skin and lives in unbearable pain every single day. Even the smallest movement hurts. Sleeping, eating, and surviving have become a daily battle.





Right now, Shamila urgently needs pain medication and medical support to keep fighting.





No donation is too small.

Your kindness could bring her comfort, hope, and another chance to heal.





Please help Shamila today. ❤️

Even sharing this message can make a difference.





God bless you for your compassion and support.