Save Ruby - Rare Tumor Battle Needs You!

Recently my mother's dog Ruby was diagnosed with a rare tumor that was causing health problems. From what I understand, it was pressing on the adrenal gland and would have eventually attached in other places. Thankfully it was not cancer. The local vet had never seen a case like this before, although she had heard of similar things. It required major surgery to treat. If they had waited treatment may have still been possible, but it would have required going to a University hospital that would have been even more unaffordable than it already was. My mother and stepdad are both retired and couldn't really afford to have this done, but the dog is only around 5 years old. They discussed taking money out of retirement to do it, but they don't have a lot. I found an alternate solution that was better but still not great.





I am hoping that I can raise some money here to pay back part of the cost of the surgery/testing/travel etc. I know about how much the surgery was, but not all the testing that led up to it. The amount I am aiming for doesn't even cover the full surgery. They have no idea I'm doing this. It is my first time using any fundraising like this, although I created the account a while back when I thought about doing it for something else.





Any amount will help.