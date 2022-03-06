🐕‍🦺Save_Rockie🐶🐾

Rocky, my little baby, has just been diagnosed with a life-threatening illness 💔. Every day, he gets weaker, and it's breaking my heart 😭. He is only 5 years old and has so much love to give. Without treatment, He may not survive. Your support can give him a chance to fight and live. Even a share or a small donation can make all the difference in saving her life! We need to raise $1,2000 🙌, but we need your continues support 🐾♥️ to save our baby boy! Rockie's counting on us 🐶💕. please keep sharing and donating. Every bit brings her closer to beating cancer 🐾💊. Let’s do this, team!