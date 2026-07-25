Hi, I am Taiylin Collins. I have a small fur baby named Ringa. I left her out overnight while busy and dealing with my newborn and toddler. Sadly, that's all the time needed for things to go horribly wrong. My fur baby now has a missing foot due to lack of circulation, and her bone is exposed. Getting it amputated immediately is our best solution, but the cost is 5000 dollars, which we don't have on hand, and we don't qualify for a payment plan. We don't want to put her down either; she's only 1 year old. Please help me save Ringa; she doesn't have long before things possibly get worse.