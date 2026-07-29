Save Red Clover Farms from Zoning Shutdown

Red Clover Farms, a longtime family farm in Seymour, Connecticut, is facing a serious zoning complaint from a single neighbor that threatens our ability to operate.





The complaint seeks to shut down our small workshops, educational programs, and community events — all of which are vital to our mission of agricultural education, community connection, and farm sustainability. These modest activities help us diversify our income and keep our small family farm financially viable in today’s challenging agricultural economy.





Despite our efforts to be good neighbors and operate responsibly, one neighboring property owner has raised ongoing complaints about normal farm sounds and activity. We are now forced to defend ourselves against this zoning challenge.





If these restrictions are enforced, it could severely impact our ability to keep the farm running and continue serving our community.





This fundraiser will help cover:

Legal fees and defense costs Farm operating expenses (mortgage, utilities, feed, maintenance, etc.) Necessary funds to keep the farm running while we fight to protect our rights

Every donation helps us protect not just our family farm, but the future of small farms in our region.