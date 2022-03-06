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Save “Radiator Springs” and it's nearby Forest!

Goal$7,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byEm McLeish

Fundraiser funds will be received by Em McLeish

Save “Radiator Springs” and it's nearby Forest!

Remember the story in movie “Cars”, where a small town struggled after a new highway diverted travelers away. That story was inspired in part by our community of Seligman, Arizona—a town that has worked for decades to preserve its history as the “Historical Birthplace of Route 66”.

Today, Seligman faces another challenge.

A large-scale industrial power project has been proposed in our community, on private land BUT with checkerboard land of the Prescott National Forest. The proposed project includes seventy-six 660 foot tall wind turbines with red lights, 9 square miles of solar panels, and one square mile of lithium battery storage. Most property owners are concerned about the potential impact this development could have on the rural landscape, scenic views, starry nights, wildlife, birds, eagles, hawks, bats, property values and historic character that make Seligman unique.

Seligman welcomes visitors from around the world who come to experience an authentic piece of American history. Most of our community believe that preserving the identity of this area is essential for our town’s future and for the local businesses who depend on this tourism.

We are raising funds to help support our community with legal and professional consultations, outreach, awareness efforts, and other expenses related to insuring our community’s voice is heard throughout the decision-making process.

Every donation, no matter the size, helps us fight for the future of Seligman. If you are unable to contribute financially, sharing this campaign with others is another meaningful way to help.

Thank you for standing with our community and helping preserve the history, beauty, and rural character of Seligman for future generations.


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