Save Pets in Helping Pet Parents

🌟 We believe in miracles—not the grand ones where everyone lives happily ever after, but the small everyday miracles that keep life going when times are tough. It’s a simple act of kindness saying "I see you" to each one of them...each wagging tail or purring fur ball out there who just want someone to care enough to help them stay healthy and whole!





So here's my heartfelt plea: Join us in this mission if you can. Let’s ensure no family pet is surrendered for reasons beyond their control—because every life matters, doesn’t matter how big or small they are, right? A bag of food, vaccines, training, can all help a family kept their beloved pet in the home and out of a shelter.





Will you be a part of this journey to provide for owner pets in need of basic assistance. Your donation helps parents who are unable to afford the rising costs of veterinary care and empowers them with that care and protection their pets deserve.





Every little bit helps us reach our goal: $5,000! Will you make it possible to keep the promise of a healthy pets? $5,000 will allow us to provide Distemper/Parvo, Bordetella, HCP Feline, Rabies, Microchip and Preventative to 500 pets in need in an area where resources for care is low and the cost is high.





We began hosting clinics in low income communities where resources are lacking in 2023 and continue to grow our efforts. We have volunteer veterinary tech students from the local veterinary medical school who perform basic exam, administer vaccines and microchips, suggest preventatives from our low cost hospitality table and provide ear cleaning, nail trims, and gland expression to dogs in need of the service.





Our volunteer veterinarians exam the pets prior to their Rabies vaccine and if they diagnose an issue, will give advice or instructions on how to contact them at their respective hospitals for a more thorough visit.





We provide collars, leads, harnesses, food, treats and other supplies free of charge to ensure the pets are being properly cared for with clean, safe tools and have healthy food to eat. We provide these products at our hospitality table where volunteers help fit collars, harnesses, pick out leads, discuss nutrition and preventatives.





We provide a listing to low cost spay/neuter clinics in neighboring communities. Unfortunately even those clinics can cost close to a starting rate of $200 for a surgery, which is often out of reach for the clients we service. Our future goal will be to be able to raise funds to give vouchers towards spay/neuter surgeries and help prevent more homeless dogs in the community.





The shelters are full of wonderful dogs on euthanasia lists due to lack of space due to a ever growing population of homeless and unwanted dogs. We will never be able to rescue our way out of this devastating crisis, we need to shift gears in placing more effort on helping keep pets in loving homes.





We need law changes prohibiting commercial breeding, backyard breeders and spay/neuter laws for companion animals, but until the politicians get on board, we must continue to show grace in helping those families who need a leg up in keeping their pets. One less pet going into the shelter is one less pet losing their life over space.





Please share this story if you can relate or know someone who might want to be part of these tiny miracles happening right before our eyes. Together, we CAN turn heartache into hope and change these pets and their family's lives for the better.