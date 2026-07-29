Save Our Youth Through Hoops

My purpose is to serve young people.





After a historic season at Fort Pierce Westwood and a year of effective and highly effective teacher evaluations, I was unexpectedly not reappointed for the upcoming school year.





As a single father, that transition has created uncertainty, but it has also made one thing very clear: my purpose was never limited to one school, one gym, or one title.





For years, I have poured into students and athletes as a teacher, coach, mentor, and father figure. I have worked to build culture, discipline, confidence, and belief. I have also supported students privately in times of need, including personally donating $400 to help a pregnant student through a difficult moment.





I do not share that for praise. I share it because that is the heart behind this mission.





Now, I am working to create BasketbALL Clinic in the Fort Pierce/Treasure Coast community.





BasketbALL Clinic is a basketball training, mentorship, and life development program designed to serve underprivileged youth.





The mission is to provide:

skill development mentorship character building academic accountability leadership training a safe place for young people to grow





This campaign will help lay the foundation for BasketbALL, including:

training equipment gym access insurance program materials uniforms transportation support youth scholarships community events





I believe God is using this season to turn a setback into something bigger.





If you are able to donate, thank you. If you are unable to donate, please share this campaign, pray for the mission, or connect us with resources.





This is not just about basketball.

This is about building young people.

This is BasketbALL.