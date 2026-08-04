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Save Our Young AI-Affected Startup

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$60 USD

Fundraiser created byTuan Nguyen

Save Our Young AI-Affected Startup

We are a young team of software engineers from the other side of the world, and we've always focused on serving clients in the United States.


We started our company in early 2025. Things went surprisingly well. We had the opportunity to work with many amazing US founders and help turn their ideas into real products. As a young startup, we weren't focused on maximizing profits. Our goal was simple: build great software, take care of our clients, and earn enough to pay our team and keep the company alive. That was enough for us.


Then, in early 2026, everything changed.

The AI wave arrived faster than any of us expected.

Many of the tasks that previously required an entire development team can now be completed by one person using tools like Claude. Many founders who would have hired developers a year ago are now building the first versions of their products themselves with AI.


Ironically, we're AI-first engineers ourselves. We use Claude every single day, and we love what it can do. We're not afraid of new technology, we've embraced it from day one.


But the reality is impossible to ignore.


A project that once required a team of developers can now often be delivered by a single developer with AI assistance. That means fewer engineering hours are needed, fewer developers are hired, and companies like ours need significantly more clients just to keep the same team employed.


The alternative is laying people off.


We've worked together for a long time, and we're more than just coworkers. We're friends. Telling someone they no longer have a job is one of the hardest things we've ever had to face.


At the same time, finding new clients has become much more difficult, and we're slowly running out of runway.


So today, I'm asking for help.


If our story resonates with you, and if you're in a position to support us, any contribution would mean the world to our team. Your support would help us cover this month's payroll and, more importantly, buy us a little more time to figure out how to adapt, reinvent ourselves, and keep everyone together for another month.


We're not asking because we want to give up.


We're asking because we want one more chance to fight.


We're a small team from Vietnam, but we've spent the last two years building products primarily for American founders. If you're willing to lend us a hand during this difficult transition, we would be deeply grateful.


Thank you for reading our story, and thank you for any support you can offer.

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