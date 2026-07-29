SAVE OUR SAFE HAVEN

SteppingStones has been a safe haven for many families who find themselves battling with unexpected struggles. Single parents with tiny kids, and teenagers and widows

Our urgent objective is to beat the bank auction Campaign and pay the arrears asap.

SteppingStones STOPS innocent Moms and kids going to the local street shelter!!!

Your assistance will be sincerely appreciated

Yours sincerely

Gavin Stone

(I became disabled November 2022)