Save our Pastor from a rare form of cancer

Our beloved Pastor has been diagnosed with a very rare type of cancer and needs urgent treatment and his medical aid fund has turned him down due to the rare type of cancer that has been diagnosed.





This beloved friend and brother has helped many people out of financial challenges over the years and given of himself endlessly to the broken. He has such a beautiful heart for Gods people and has much work to do for the Lord!!! We need to all gather together and give what we can. If we have enough people to come together who each give just R100 a month then we can cover his monthly treatment costs which are R160 000 a month at Dischem. This can even be paid over as a total amount by your o straight to them if need be.

Thank you for your kindness in joining forces with the Kingdom of Heaven for Gods son, Ricardo. We appreciate every one of you!