Save Our Ostriches

My name is Katie, and my mom Karen Espersen is one of the owners of Universal Ostrich farm. We are devastated to announce that the farm has tested positive for avian flu, and as a result, an order has been made to cull the entire herd by February 1st. This is a potentially catastrophic tragedy for my family, and a huge potential loss of valuable science that could help mitigate the migratory flight risk and spread of avian flu.

There are over 400 ostriches on this farm. This is NOT a commercial poultry farm, it is a backyard flock of flightless birds living in an extremely remote area of BC under strict quarantine measures, and the vast majority of them are showing incredible resistance to this virus. More than 300 of them have not even showed one symptom. In the beginning of the outbreak, they were losing 3-4 ostriches per day, but in the past week there has only been one death, and the only birds that have died have been young. All of the older birds with strong immune systems (some are up to 35 years old) are absolutely fine. These ostriches can live up to 75 years of age, they are not the same as regular poultry and they should not be classified the same way.

Over the last few years, the main focus of the farm has been specifically in antibody research and development with Kyoto Prefectural University in Japan.

"High-quality antibodies have been successfully extracted from ostrich eggs by Kyoto Prefectural University president Dr. Tsukamoto," the government of Japan stated in a 2022 social media post. "Ostriches are hardy animals with strong immune systems, and at 1/4000 the price of antibodies from other animals, their high-quality antibodies are easier to mass-produce, meaning they may show the way forward for the modern world, where responses to viruses like COVID-19 and the economic problems they cause are global goals."

https://www.thefreepress.ca/news/bc-ostrich-farm-showing-resistance-to-avian-flu-7748533

This flu was brought to the farm by wild ducks that migrated to the farm and stayed because of an abnormally warm winter. If the ostriches are destroyed, these ducks will still just travel to the next place, infecting more of peoples animals. We have a unique opportunity to use our scientific patented technology to help mitigate this virus using the powerful antibodies produced by these ostrich (that have names and are loved by everyone in our family, as well as the countless people who have had an opportunity to visit and learn about these incredible birds from my aunt, who is the kindest person I know.)

This is truly an emergency, as they have been ordered to destroy all these birds at their own hand by February 1st, based on only two positive tests with nothing else included, except a link to mental health resources at the bottom of the order. These animals are 250lbs each, decades old, the majority of which are healthy, happy, and dancing. The thought of ending their lives is completely horrific.

Please help us save Universal Ostrich by donating. The proceeds will go towards legal assistance and recovery efforts the farm. Thank you so much.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SPwB9s5QkbM