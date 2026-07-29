PLEASE HELP US. Save our memories

My husband is in a wheelchair. I have osteoporosis in my lower spine. We are battling to get work. We do what we can to make Ann's meat. We are living with anther family that is battling just as bad. We have no electricity now for the last 2 months. All our posetions are in storage. Things like my daughter's first mother's ashes. My husband's deploemas. My deseast mother's memorabilia. We need to pay for the storage before June 25 2026 or else they sell our thing's. Please I pray to GOD that someone helps us.