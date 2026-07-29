Save our lives

As we have reached our 70’s the cost for property insurance, property insurance, groceries, gas, health care to include prescriptions and basic living cost have made us to have to make decisions between what is most important. While we are fortunate to have a roof over our heads, the cost to maintain and pay all the costs has become overwhelming. If we could just get some help to get a small nest egg to pull these cost from hopefully we can make it into our 80’s. Thank you so much if you choose to help is out, may God bless you and reward you.