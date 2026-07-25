Save our life

My wife and I married for love — against our parents' wishes, and across two different religions. It wasn't an easy choice, but we chose each other, and we've built a life together since then.

A year ago, we welcomed our son into the world. He is the light of our lives.

Three months ago, I lost my job unexpectedly. Since then, I've been applying everywhere, taking any work I can find, but it hasn't been enough to cover our bills. We're now behind on rent, and if we can't catch up soon, we risk losing our home — with a one-year-old baby depending on us.

We're not asking for luxury. We're asking for help to get through this difficult stretch — to pay what we owe, keep a roof over our son's head, and give ourselves time to get back on our feet.

Any amount helps. Even sharing this post with others helps. We are deeply grateful for anything you can offer, and for simply reading our story.

Thank you for standing with our family.

If you can't donate, please share — it costs nothing and could change everything for us. 🙏