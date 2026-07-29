Save Our Home

My wife and I built our dream home. Everything seemed to be as it ought to be. But that didn't last. Between having to rescue our son from a terrible situation, several other significant expenses, and unexpectedly rising property tax and insurance rates, our house payment more than doubled, taking it out of our budget.





We have changed everything else that we can to limit the deficit to our budget, but now the mortgager wants to take the house from us. Our situation can be completely settled with a single payment of $18,000, but we currently have only a fraction of that in cash. I have just started a new job, which will keep us on track for the future, but our problem is now.





We need help. Thank you.