Save our home

Our house is in severe desrepair. We have been told by our Insurance Agent that no Insurance Company will insure our house when our insurance renews on October 1st. We need to fix, repair or replace our roof which is over 25 years old. We need to repair a toxic mold situation on our garage & basement ceilings. We need to repair a retaining wall that is cracked in half & in danger of collapsing. That is causing our front deck to sag & be in danger of collapsing. We also have leaks in our kitchen & living room ceilings. We also have leaks in our bathroom’s & kitchen plumbing. We need to replace all the ceiling fans in our living rooms & dining rooms areas because they don’t work. Our back deck wood needs to be repaired. And our 2nd floor rail needs to be made more stable. Both of our cars need to be repaired also. My husband is on disability & I have a special needs young adult. I am also dealing with several illnesses & disabilities.