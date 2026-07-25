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Save our home

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byChewchew Trisha Sheets

Fundraiser funds will be received by Chewchew Trisha Sheets

Save our home

In2018 my husband and I were living in a hotel. The city did to us what they have done to thousands of people and a house we paid for in full they came after us for taxes left over from the original homeowners. Not having enough to pay they sold it destroyed everything we owned tore it down and turned it into a parking lot. The owner of the hotel was having to legal issues and was planning to flee to Canada and asked us if we wanted to buy his house and make payments until we paid it off. We reluctantly agreed. According to the land / contract we agree to and the price we agreed to it was ours and we requested le instead he hired a lawyer and tried to evict us. We hired a lawyer too we won in court. We have been working really hard to make enough money to pay the lawyer to help us get the house put in our name but the city is now having a sheriff’s sale this coming Tuesday and we will be homeless again. We only found out about the sheriffs sale by accident or by the grace of God as I was checking the mail app informed delivery that tells you what to expect in the mail that day and there was a letter to our previous landlord from the auditors office. This was Monday so we went to inquire and they told us about the auction on next Tuesday. We made an appointment with our lawyer that was yesterday he said we could go present the paperwork we had from court and the recorder’s office we file it so we could get the relaxes changed to our name and we could pay them and save our house. That’s not what happened. We were verbally assaulted by the clerk in the recorders office and were forced to leave empty handed. We are trying to get a loan to pay the taxes and the lawyer to save our house and finally get it into our name. The lenders said no. We are trying to borrow money from family but that isn’t going well either. We don’t like asking for help but by Tuesday if we don’t get a miracle we will be packing up all that we own including our two baby bunnies and trying to start all over again. If you can help us I know God will bless you for your kindness.

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